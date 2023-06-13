Arshad Warsi says he lost many films due to ‘insecure' lead actors

Arshad Warsi praises co-stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for their confidence

Arshad Warsi recently disclosed that he has faced rejection from several leading men in the film industry due to their insecurities, adding that only a handful of actors possess the confidence to allow him to perform to the best of his abilities in supporting roles.

Warsi specifically mentioned Sanjay Dutt, his co-star in the movie Munna Bhai, and Salman Khan, his co-star from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, as examples of actors who are not threatened by their co-stars.

"In fact, one of the reasons I originally did Munna Bhai MBBS was because of Sanju. He's such a secure actor that I knew he'd let me do my own thing," Warsi told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

The actor also shared that he had reservations about portraying the iconic character of Circuit in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS.

Despite his admiration for the film and his desire to collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani for his first Bollywood venture, he initially believed that his character would not receive the recognition it deserved even if the film became a hit. He saw himself as just another henchman's sidekick, and he believed that such supporting roles were usually overlooked.

However, he managed to convince Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra to allow him to "enjoy the failure" and interpret the character of Circuit in his own unique way.

During an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arshad Warsi confirmed that he will join Akshay Kumar in the third installment of the Jolly LLB series, allegedly titled Jolly vs Jolly.