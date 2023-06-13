9 injured in Denver shooting at Nuggets' NBA victory celebration

This representational picture shows a group of police officers walking past the crime scene. — AFP/File

Nine people were injured after a shooting occurred in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, hours after the Denver Nuggets basketball team won its first NBA title.

The shooting happened about 12:30 am (06:30 GMT) around a mile away from Ball Arena, where Denver's NBA team, the Nuggets, defeated the Miami Heat, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to a statement from the Denver Police Department, one suspect was shot and is now in custody, while three of the injured were in critical condition.

“Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. The investigation is ongoing,” Denver Police said.

“Preliminary information indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said.

He claimed that the small crowd that was present when the shooting occurred had diminished quite a bit at that point. According to him, many people may have exited nearby bars after the game because of the shooting's location.

“It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night,” he added.

The Gun Violence Archive reports that over 19,000 people have passed away in the US as a result of gun violence since the year's beginning. Legislators have called for the implementation of gun control measures in response to mass shootings.

Last week, after a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, a man fired into the crowd with four handguns, killing two people and injuring five others. Another mass shooting that occurred in Houston killed three people and injured three others.

Similarly, following a shooting at a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, protests calling for gun control have been held, but Republicans have vehemently opposed them.