Amy Schumer's candid experience with Ozempic revealed

Amy Schumer recently shared her candid experience with the side effects of Ozempic, a medication commonly used for type 2 diabetes that has gained popularity as a weight-loss drug in Hollywood.

About a year ago, Schumer decided to try Ozempic but found that it made her too sick to spend quality time with her 4-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with her husband, Chris Fischer.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8, Schumer explained, "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Ultimately, the Trainwreck star determined that using Ozempic was not sustainable for her. However, she is now urging other celebrities to be honest about their use of the medication.

Schumer expressed frustration with those who pretend that weight loss is solely achieved through smaller portion sizes. She stated, "Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."

She emphasized the importance of being authentic with the public, referring to her own transparency about undergoing liposuction.

Other individuals in the entertainment industry, including Chelsea Handler, Gracie McGraw (daughter of Tim McGraw), and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, have also spoken out about their use of Ozempic.

Gracie mentioned on Instagram that she used the medication to assist with her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, while Chelsea revealed in January that she was prescribed Ozempic. Golnesa openly discussed using injection shots of Semaglutide, the generic version of Ozempic, for weight loss.

Schumer, along with these celebrities, aims to encourage open dialogue about weight loss methods and cosmetic procedures. Golnesa explained her perspective, stating, "I don't see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there are so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did."

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that produces Ozempic, has previously clarified that the medication is not approved for chronic weight management. Its primary purpose is to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar control, and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with the condition.