Bizarrap's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' skyrockets to No.1 on Billboard chart

Bizarrap and Peso Pluma's collaboration, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55," rose to top position on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, claiming the No. 1 spot in its first week.

The song had debuted at No. 54 the previous week, making a remarkable climb to the summit.

This is the second time a song from Bizarrap's "Sessions" series has claimed the top spot, following the success of "Vol. 52" featuring Quevedo, which dominated the chart for six weeks in July-September 2022.

Simultaneously, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's hit track "Ella Baila Sola" maintains its position at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, securing its fifth consecutive week at the top.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, initiated in September 2020, determine rankings based on streaming and sales data collected from over 200 territories worldwide, compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 includes global data, while the Global Excl. U.S. chart focuses on territories outside the United States.

The song made an impressive jump from its debut at No. 54, making it the biggest climb to the top in the chart's history.

Bizarrap now has two No. 1 hits on the chart, while Peso Pluma earns his first chart-topper. Both artists add a third top 10 entry to their respective discographies.

Between "Vol. 52" and "Vol. 55," Bizarrap's "Vol. 53" featuring Shakira reached No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart in January, and "Vol. 54" with Arcangel reached No. 22 in April.

