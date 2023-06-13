Saheefa Jabbar Khattak on 'verge of taking her life' amid mental distress

Pakistani model-turned-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak. — Instagram

Pakistani model-turned-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has revealed that she is struggling with serious mental health issues, and she is depressed to the extent that she wishes "death upon myself".



She said that she did not want to, but she had been giving a tough time to her family being in this state.

"Yes, I have not been myself lately which is very difficult for me to accept here. I may or may not know what has exactly happened but it is definitely something I can not talk about without crying my lungs out," the celebrity wrote on her Instagram stories.

Saheefa said that everyday life had become a struggle for her, and she is totally hopeless about it. She regretted the lack of empathy everywhere, making her state worse.

"I was just telling a friend (over a voice note) that I have been leaving small hints behind to let the world know (if in the process I take my life away) world needs to become a kinder place. I see no empathy, and it kills me how everything has become a medium to make money one way or another."

She said that money and luxuries did not make a person happy and content.

"It [money] (might) bring you ease but your true home is your soul and soul needs its very own kind of food. Our soul doesn’t need money, fame or a sexy car. Our soul needs love, empathy & taken well care of," she wrote.



The Beti actor said she wants to be "happy, content ond feel fulfilled".

"I want to be healed."

The Log Kya Kahengy actor also wrote a note encouraging herself to be strong in this time of crisis.

"Stay put Saheefa, You are way too precious to give up on your life. This too shall pass (Like always)."

She went on to thank her fans and followers on Instagram for wishing her recovery.





"People like you are making this world a livable place. I deeply appreciate each and everyone of you for pouring in your love. Please keep me and my family in your prayers [...]," she said.



In the concluding story, Saheefa wrote an appreciation message for her husband, Khawaja Khizer Hussain, for showing immense support towards her and dealing with her condition patiently.



"And a very public shoutout to my husband, I just don’t know how is he dealing with all of this alone while living miles away. Seeing love of your life struggling poorly each day kills you. I know you feel helpless & it is terrible and I understand that. Khizer I don’t know what good I have done in my life to deserve a support system like you," she wrote.

The couple married in 2018.