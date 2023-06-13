Holly Willoughby shares personal emotional message with fans

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has shared another emotional message with the fans after returning to the show this week following Phillip Schofield scandal.



In a touching letter to her fans, Holly wrote: "Hi, how’re you feeling today? How dreamy was the weather this weekend? Finally, here in the UK we’ve got the weather we’ve been craving and you get the sense that everyone feels better for it."

Holly continued: "Summer is literally right around the corner, bringing back picnics in the park, daytrips to the beach, al fresco evenings spent with loved ones…and not forgetting the annual paddling pool scrub down and patch up.

"The only downside to this lovely weather for us as a family right now is the revision cloud hanging over us.”

She added, "If you’re anything like me, you’ve got some very frustrated kids kicking about the house, when all they want is to be outside kicking a ball! I can remember that battle for self-discipline like it was yesterday.

"How are yours getting on? I was thinking, whilst watching Harry and Belle working so hard, that I wish they could get some recognition for their dedication outside of the school timetable, as well as an actual exam grade."

The television presenter shares 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester with producer husband Daniel Baldwin.