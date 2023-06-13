Biden's dental procedure delays NATO meeting among other events

President Joe Biden, 80, is having a root canal at the White House after dental discomfort over the weekend. AFP/File

President Joe Biden underwent a root canal procedure on Monday, which led to the rescheduling of his events, including a meeting with the NATO secretary general.

The dental issue began with tooth pain on Sunday, prompting an examination by a medical team from Walter Reed presidential hospital. The team determined that a root canal was necessary and performed the initial procedure at the White House. President Biden tolerated the procedure well, and there were no complications reported.

The root canal procedure caused some disruption to the president's schedule, as it was unplanned and required the postponement of high-level meetings. A celebration event with college athletes was canceled, and Vice President Kamala Harris attended in Biden's place. The meeting with the NATO secretary general and an evening reception were rescheduled for the following day.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the root canal as routine, saying that millions of Americans undergo similar procedures. She reassured the public that President Biden was feeling fine, and there was no need to invoke the 25th Amendment or transfer presidential powers to Vice President Harris. The procedure was performed under a local anesthetic.

Despite the dental issue, President Biden's overall health was not a cause for concern. The scrutiny of his health is heightened due to his age, being 80 years old, and his potential bid for a second term in 2024, which would make him 86 by the time he would leave office.

The root canal procedure highlighted the potential interruptions that medical issues can cause to the administration's schedule. However, the White House downplayed the significance of the procedure, stating that it was a regular occurrence that many people undergo.

The completion of the root canal was handled by an endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, stated that the procedure was successful, and President Biden experienced further discomfort on Monday, leading to the decision to complete the root canal.

In conclusion, President Biden's root canal procedure caused a temporary shift in his schedule, requiring the rescheduling of meetings and events. The procedure was described as routine, and the president is reported to be in good health following its completion.