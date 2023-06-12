Elon Musk backs Unabomber's words about tech harms

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with France´s President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Many people have long doubted whether embracing today's technology would prove to be safe or not, but as Elon Musk has agreed with the Unabomber's assertion that technology is bad, people may have chosen a side.

The tech billionaire Elon Musk stated on Saturday that the Unabomber's assertion that technology is dangerous for society 'might not be inaccurate'.

After serving more than 25 years in prison for a terrorist attack that left three people dead and 23 injured, Ted Kaczynski, famously known as the Unabomber, passed away earlier that day.

He resided in a remote cottage with no running water or power and bombed professors, computer business owners, and an American Airlines flight over a period of 17 years.

Musk, in response to a tweet that included the most famous quote from his manifesto, said: "The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race."

The richest person in the world then shared a meme that said Kaczynski's suicide, which was reported to have been his method of death, was a mistake.

With his history of advocating for significant technical improvements like transporting people to Mars, self-driving cars, and his proposed Neuralink brain chips, Musk's statements are quite confusing.

Last month, Neuralink received authorisation to begin conducting human trials for its brain implants. According to Musk, it should be able to give the blind their sight and enable the paralysed to move.

The Tesla CEO has stated that AI "holds the possibility of civilization destruction" in an interview with Tucker Carlson in April, which suggests that AI is the source of his "technology anxiety."

Yet, he continues to be the biggest name in technology, making this incident one of his most odd remarks.

Others utilised The Unabomber's radical Luddite ideals to make satirical and not always ironic comments about the development of technology, turning him into a sort of meme, according to Business Insider.

A request for comment from Insider did not receive an immediate response from Nueuralink, while an automatic statement from Twitter in response to the question dodged the question, the report said.