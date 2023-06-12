Jonnie Irwin not planning to tell his children about cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin is not planning to tell his three young children about his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, shared last year how he is unsure how long he has left to live, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, which has since spread to his brain.

Speaking alongside his wife Jessica Holmes, Jonnie explained in November how he is trying to stay positive as he lives with cancer and shared how he has set 'little markers' - things he wants to be around for.

The TV star and Jessica, 40, tied the knot in September 2016 and have since gone on to welcome three children into the world together - Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Speaking in a new interview, Jonnie confessed telling his three sons about his terminal diagnosis would 'confuse' them and hasn't yet shared the heartbreaking news with them.

"I keep being asked, 'Are you going to tell them?' but tell them what?" Jonnie told HELLO! magazine.

"It would be horrible news that they'd have to get their heads around. And it would confuse the hell out of Rex – he's got a shocking enough day coming. Let's bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible."