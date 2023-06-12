Kanye West dubbed ‘disgusting’ for bringing daughter to his inappropriate birthday bash

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori received heat for bringing his nine-year-old daughter North West to his inappropriate birthday bash.

The controversial rapper was branded “disgusting” for inviting his little girl to the party featuring nude women, whose bodies were covered with platters of sushi.

As reported by The Sun, the rapper, who now goes by Ye, received scathing criticism for including a child in his inappropriate bash.

Bashing Ye, one user wrote on Reddit, "I know this is a culture thing but this is just disgusting. It seems so objectifying and it's not appropriate for children to be picking food off a nude person."

"Kanye is honestly disgusting..." one wrote while another added, "And people were saying Kim [Kardashian] is the bad influence."

"Oh no, poor North. This is so inappropriate," one user said.

"I remember people were mad Kim brought Pete [Davidson] near the kids, those same people would never be mad at this. Kanye can do no wrong in their eyes I guess,” another comment read.