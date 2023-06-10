Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant-shopping sprees

Deepika Padukone shares a hilarious meme on Instagram depicting banter with hubby Ranveer

Deepika Padukone posted a meme on her Instagram stories last Saturday that highlights the playful exchange between her and her husband, Ranveer Singh, regarding their penchant for purchasing new plants.



The meme depicts a person being held back from a pot of plants by another person. The text above one person reads "You have enough plants," while the other person insists, "But I don't have THESE plants."

Given the actress's love for nature and plants, it is likely that she is the one who often indulges in buying more plants. Deepika tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the meme, humorously suggesting that he is the one who keeps her from going overboard.

In terms of her career, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the aerial action thriller Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed Pathaan. The movie will be her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and will next appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film's posters were recently unveiled by the makers, introducing Ranveer's family, the Randhawas, and Alia's family, the Chatterjees. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.