Sidharth Malhotra’s mantra: ‘When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight’

Sidharth Malhotra is set to make his OTT debut with 'Indian Police Force'

Sidharth Malhotra posted yet another cool picture on his social media account on Friday, giving his followers a glimpse into his Japan trip. While the actor's witty caption garnered attention, it was his wedding ring that became the talk of the town.

In the photo, Sidharth looks effortlessly stylish in a light green sweatshirt as he savors a lemon drink at a charming cafe. He's captured holding the straw while taking a sip, and his silver wedding band is prominently visible.

It appears that the picture was taken by his stunning wife, Kiara Advani. The Shershaah actor posted the image on Instagram with the caption, "When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight."

Kiara, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, quickly liked the photo after Sidharth shared it.

Fans of the handsome actor flooded the comments with compliments. A fan wrote, "Uffffff! The caption and youuuu Such a fresh picture after days." Another fan wrote, "When life gave u Kiara , you take 7 rounds."

One fan envied Kiara’s luck, "Which god did Kiara prayed to?"

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently took to Instagram stories to praise Kiara’s upcoming film, "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can't wait to meet Katha, good luck to you and the team #SatyapremKiKatha @nadiadwalagrandson & @kartikaaryan."

On the work front, Sidharth is poised to make his debut in the world of streaming with Rohit Shetty's forthcoming series, Indian Police Force, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in significant roles.