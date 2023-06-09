Meta's plans for upcoming Twitter-like app leaked

A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name 'Meta' on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Oct. 28, 2021. — AFP

Just when the world thought the possibility of another social media platform could not be likely, Meta has presented personnel blueprints for a text-based social network meant to rival Twitter.



Users might be able to follow accounts they already follow on Meta's photo-sharing programme, Instagram. Additionally, it can enable them to attract followers from decentralised networks like Mastodon.

The platform was under construction, as confirmed by the BBC based on information from a Meta representative.

"We're exploring a standalone, decentralised social network for sharing text updates," they said.

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," they added.

According to Meta's chief product officer, Chris Cox, the platform is currently in development. Although no specific date has been announced, the tech giant hopes to deploy it shortly. Some people think it might happen as soon as the end of June.

Sources within the company have revealed screenshots of a new Twitter-like platform.

Moreover, P92, the working title for the text-based network in development, may prove to be more of a threat to Elon Musk's Twitter than either BlueSky or Mastodon.

While both have drawn people who are tired of Twitter, it can be challenging to develop a community from scratch on a new social network.

Yet Instagram has a sizable user base. Meta claims to have about two billion users, far exceeding the estimated 300 million users of Twitter, even if its numbers are no longer verifiable.

According to the report, if only 25% of Instagram users can be persuaded to adopt P92, it will quickly surpass its more established competitor in size.

As Meta claims that it draws "inspiration" from other products, some have a less complimentary tone: Facebook's Stories were modelled after a Snapchat feature, while Instagram's reels are eerily similar to TikTok.

Previously, Twitter critics' remarks claimed that moderation has been reduced ever since the Tesla CEO took over, prompting an increased spread of disinformation, but Musk claims there is now less misinformation.