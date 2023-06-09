Surfside Beach boardwalk collapse in Texas leaves several injured

This representational picture shows a boardwalk on a beach. — Unsplash/File

A sunny beach day is a great option to spend your weekend busy with recreational activities, but visitors must always remember to proceed in such locations with caution, as you never know what may go wrong.

An elevated boardwalk collapsed in Surfside Beach, Texas, on Thursday, injuring at least several teenagers from a religious summer camp.

According to authorities, about 1:00 pm local time, the walkway abruptly gave way where the Bayou City Fellowship group was standing at Stahlman Park.

A representative for Brazoria County stated in a press release that six teenagers were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals and that five teens were transferred by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Nine more people were driven privately to hospitals.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported, the spokesperson said.

Stahlman Park is a beachfront recreation area providing access to the beach and views of the Gulf of Mexico. The distance between Houston and the coastal hamlet of Surfside Beach is around 60 miles, CBS reported.

Moreover, city officials issued a statement stating that "the incident's cause is still under investigation."

Members of the church group, who ranged in age from 14 to 18, were in town from Texas' Cypress, Tomball, and Spring Branch.