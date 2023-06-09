Las Vegas family witnesses 'aliens' in their backyard

A family in Las Vegas called 911, claiming that something crashed in their backyard, "non-human" creatures appeared near their home afterwards. The family was not the only group of people who witnessed it.

A body camera video taken by a Las Vegas Metro police officer at 11:50 pm on April 30 captured an object speeding low across the sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, a number of people in eastern California, Nevada, and Utah reported seeing the flare.

More than a month later, sources told The 8 News Now investigators that it was probably something that crashed into the yard, but it is still unclear exactly what it was. A round footprint in the ground was visible in the drone footage.

A man contacted 911 about 40 minutes later, claiming that he and his family had seen something fall from the sky and that there were two moving objects on their property in the northwest valley, the report said.

During the call, the caller reported two people and two subjects in his backyard, around 8 to 10 feet tall, with big and shiny eyes, and that they looked like aliens.

According to body camera footage obtained by the local news media, two policemen conducted an investigation in response to the report.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer from the video said as he was preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies, bro. I saw a shooting star, and now these people say there are aliens in their backyard.”



In the video, the officers seem to agree with the witness's description of a large creature, more than 10 feet tall, as they also saw something fall out of the sky, just like the caller.

The video shows one officer walking into the backyard to investigate, but Metro police blacked out that part of his body camera video, citing privacy laws.

“I don’t believe in it, but what I saw right now makes me believe in it,” a witness told police.

“You guys seem legit scared, so I don’t blame you,” an officer replied.

For further investigation, the officers questioned passengers circling the area in an SUV if they had seen something fall from the sky as well.

Meanwhile, one officer is investigating in the backyard, and a second officer is talking to neighbours driving by.

As of Wednesday, the Metro Police inquiry had produced no conclusive conclusions. The department initially left the investigation open for a few days but has already closed it.

The family said that authorities visited the house multiple times to conduct an investigation.

“Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don’t call us alright?” an officer said as he walked away from the house and back to his cruiser.

When asked if they were involved in the event, representatives from the nearby Creech and Nellis Air Force bases said that they had suggested contacting Metro police.

Furthermore, questions about the incident were not immediately answered by a Pentagon official.