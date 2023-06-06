Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ and ‘Heroine’ is underrated

Kareena Kapoor is currently working on the female led movie 'The Crew'

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she wishes people would talk about her performances in other films like Omkara the way they talk about her character Geet from the 2007 rom-com Jab We Met.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Kareena was asked what she thinks of how every role she plays is compared to her iconic character from Jab We Met.

"Of course it will always be compared to Poo and Geet, they are iconic I understand. Everybody is going to compare,” she said.

“But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that?”

“I understand in an actor’s life people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X, that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me."

Talking about Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, the actress said, “Of course, Jab We Met is ghar ki khichdi, you see it again and again, there’s always something new, it doesn’t seem like an old film. That’s a rarity, every time you watch it’s like you are watching it for the first time. It’s just the character."

Kareena went on to express her excitement about shooting for The Crew, which will star Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside her. The movie is produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. The actress is ecstatic to be working on a film with all female producers and lead actors.