Whistleblower: US hiding 'intact' off-world craft

This representational picture shows a UFO seen in the sky. — Unsplash/File

A whistleblower who worked in the US military and several intelligence roles alleged Monday that the federal government has many items of "extraterrestrial" origin and has been working nonstop to conceal them.

“These are retrieving non-human technical vehicles — call them spacecraft if you will — of non-human exotic origin that has either landed or crashed,” David Grusch told NewsNation.

In some cases, agents found more than just vehicles.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots, and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he said.

According to The Debrief earlier in the day, Grusch had informed Congress and the US Inspector General that this information had been illegally hidden from legislators during recent hearings on UFO activity.

The US military now prefers the acronym UAP, for “unidentified aerial phenomena” or “unidentified anomalous phenomena," over the acronym UFO, for "unidentified flying object."

Grusch, also revealed that the US government has been retrieving material for decades.

“The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,” he told the website, which said the objects were analysed and determined to be from “non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin.”

The New York Times reported in 2020 that a defence contractor had informed Defence Department officials on a variety of findings, including objects taken from "off-world vehicles not produced on this planet," which supports Grusch's assertion.

Moreover, the US military has now admitted for the first time that it has seen objects that appear to defy known technology, which is a stunning development.

During a mission near Virginia Beach in 2014, a Navy Super Hornet pilot almost collided with an unidentified flying object.

Two Navy pilots were seen in a 2015 video tracking an unexplained object off the East Coast, and footage released in 2017 shows what has come to be known as the "Tic Tac" flying off the coast of California.

However, the Navy later verified the authenticity of the footage.

"My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone," Luis Elizondo, the former military intelligence official who led a government UFO programme, told CNN in 2017.

Grusch claims that the feds have been lying to the public for decades.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US populace that is extremely unethical and immoral,” he said.