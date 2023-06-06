Irrfan Khan’s son Babil confesses to binge-watching Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has continued the legacy of his father as an actor with raw talent

During the 2023 IIFA Awards, Babil Khan disclosed his guilty pleasure of indulging in the binge-watching of "intense" Pakistani television shows, particularly Geo TV's Tere Bin.

At the IIFA 2023 awards interview, Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, displayed eagerness in answering all the reporter's questions. Initially hesitant to disclose his guilty pleasure, Babil refrained from answering.

However, when the interviewer asked him about something he would prefer to erase from his memory, Babil excitedly shared that he and his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, enjoy watching "intense" Pakistani dramas.

When he had trouble recalling the name of the show, Babil called his mother for assistance. As his mother was busy taking to someone, the reporter suggested that Nabila, a well-known makeup artist and stylist, could help him remember the name, Babil introduced himself to her. Before she could respond, Sutapa entered the conversation.

After creating much anticipation, the Qala alum asked Sutapa, "What is the Pakistani show that you watch?” Sutapa identified it as Tere Bin, a popular Pakistani drama that is breaking records and trending on social media.

The drama, starring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, depicts the social injustices faced by its characters and has generated nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. It is streaming on YouTube and Geo TV.

Babil khan made his Bollywood debut last December with Netflix's psychological drama Qala which is set in 1930. Babil played the role of a gifted singer Jagan Batwal, while Tripti Dimri starred as Qala Manjushree.