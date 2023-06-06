Karan Johar's upcoming releases - 7 films almost ready!

Karan Johar's next film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will release on July 28, 2023

Prolific filmmaker Karan Johar is ready to take the industry by storm. According to sources, the director has seven films slated for release in the next 12 months.

Karan has nearly completed work on seven films, one of which he directed himself - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The other films include Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, a biopic on KC Sakaran featuring Akshay Kumar, Ae Watan Mere Watan with Sara Ali Khan, Sarzameen with Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim Khan, and lastly, Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

An insider told Pinkvilla, “The 7 films will be released over the period of the next 12 months across platforms. While Ae Watan Mere Watan is their next made-for Amazon Prime, the rest of the films are touted to be theatrical releases. There was an industry buzz about Sarzameen being a direct-to-digital venture for Hotstar, but now, even that is confirmed for a theatrical release,”

While Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam have release dates of July 27 and August 25 respectively, the release date for Yodha is not yet decided.

“It was announced as a September release, but, due to Jawan, there will be a change in date. Karan is expecting some of the movies to reshuffle their dates soon, and based on that, he will decide on the release of the other films in his slate,”

The source also added that Sankaran and Sarzameen will have 2024 release dates.