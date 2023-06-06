Trump lawyers meet DOJ officials, special counsel Jack Smith

Former US President Donald J. Trump visits the driving range, meets fans and watches Round 2 of LIV Golf Washington DC 2023 at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia, United States on May 27, 2023. Anadolu Agency

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump recently had a meeting with special counsel Jack Smith and other officials from the Department of Justice.

The meeting took place as speculation grows regarding the possibility of Trump being indicted. The former president had expressed his frustration over the rumours that Smith is getting closer to seeking an indictment against him.

The meeting between Trump's lawyers and the Department of Justice officials took place in Washington, D.C. It occurred one day after CBS News shared a photo on Twitter showing the attorneys entering the Department of Justice headquarters. Although the lawyers declined to comment, they left the building shortly before noon Eastern Time.

Following the meeting, Trump took to his Truth Social account and posted a message in capital letters, questioning how the Department of Justice could charge him when he believes he has done nothing wrong. Notably, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco were not present at the meeting.

Smith's investigation involves multiple cases related to Trump. One focuses on the retention of government documents, including classified ones, at Mar-a-Lago. The other centers around Trump's efforts, along with his campaign lawyers, to overturn the election results and prevent the confirmation of Biden's victory by Congress on January 6, 2021.

Aside from the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, Trump is also facing a criminal inquiry conducted by a state prosecutor in Atlanta. This inquiry is related to Trump's attempts to overturn Biden's win in Georgia. Moreover, Trump has already been charged in New York City with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a porn star before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled for next March.

It is worth noting that Trump is the only US president, both current and former, to face criminal charges.