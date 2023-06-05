Will Hamza Ali Abbasi die in his new drama?

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is coming back to the drama industry with a new project, said he believed his death makes the TV shows famous.



Speaking about his upcoming drama serial Jaan-e-Jahan, Abbasi said: "History has it that in every project in which I have died in the end always becomes a hit."

The actor's comments came while talking to a journalist during a launch ceremony of a salon in Lahore.



When asked if his upcoming drama's ending would be like Pyare Afzal, the 38-year-old actor said: "Let's see, time will tell."

Abbasi also said that he is looking forward to his new drama, adding that the script is according to his liking and wish. He thanked producers, Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, saying that they accommodated his reservations and input regarding the script.

Recently, the actor informed his followers regarding his return to the TV screen on his official Instagram handle by sharing a teaser of his drama.

He wrote in his post: "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,".

He further wrote that "the drama is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you".

Abbasi has showcased his acting talent in many well-known dramas before but had announced his decision to withdraw from the showbiz industry over a year ago to devote more of his time to religion.

The actor's last performance as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt, one of Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time, had his fans gripped to the screen. He had starred alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Lashari's magnum opus.