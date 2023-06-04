Taher Shah likely to bless fans with new song soon

Pakistani singer Taher Shah. — Twitter/@mohsinmasud

Well-known singer Taher Shah is likely to release a new song after a two-year break, sending his fans and followers into a frenzy who said they were eagerly waiting for it.

The singer's management team, in a tweet, informed people about an upcoming project that is set to be released on June 10.

"The beginning of a new era," said the cryptic tweet without providing any further details about a possible new song that would send Shah to a new era.

Taher Shah rose to fame when he released his first song Eye to Eye in 2013. The song was about expressing and conveying feelings of love through the eyes.

"I wrote the lyrics with the vision to loved ones especially to express and convey the feelings of one marvellous love to each other with Eye to Eye because I sincerely believe in eyes true love," the singer had said about the song.

In 2016, Shah dropped another iconic song Angel which became famous locally in no time.

The singer released another song called Humanity Love the same year in which he graced his fans with brief poetry that talks about the confession of love. He then went on to release Farishta in 2020.

As soon as Shah's team posted the tweet, social media users started commenting that they are "ready" for the song and were "desperately" waiting for it.