Shahid Kapoor reveals ‘Ishq Vishk’ makers stalled him for two years before debut

Shahid Kapoor commemorated the 20th anniversary of his acting career and reminisced about how the creators of Ishq Vishk delayed his debut for two years before he finally starred in the film in 2003.

Ishq Vishk was a popular teenage romance movie that was directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Ramesh Surani, and it marked Shahid Kapoor's entry into the world of Bollywood.

To celebrate his 20 years in the industry, the Bloody Daddy actor and his wife threw a party and invited the director and producer of his first film.

During the party, the filmmakers recalled how Shahid used to be very eager to launch his career in acting and visited their office everyday saying, “Sir mujhe film karni hai, film karni hai (Sir, I want to do a film).” One of them added, “In fact, I actually stalled you for two and a half years from debuting because you were in such a hurry.”

In retrospect, the actor thinks it worked out for him that way. He says that even though his debut was stalled for two years, he was still too young and work opportunities were rare.

"Even when I made my debut, I felt I was too young. I had no co-actors of my age, nobody wrote scripts like that, it was a struggle."

As Shahid completes 20 years in Bollywood, he expressed gratitude for lasting that long in the limelight. He also says that he likes to be unpredictable in his choice of projects and wishes to play diverse characters.