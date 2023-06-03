Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once learned the wrong Punjabi song for him

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in 2021

In a recent recollection, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif had attempted to learn a Punjabi song as a sweet gesture towards him, but ended up hilariously picking the wrong one.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star recently shared a new revelation about his wife Katrina's sweet gesture of love, where she sang him a Punjabi song. However, he was amused to find out that she had picked a song that was the opposite of romantic and didn't even know the meaning of the lyrics.

He told her, “I’ll feel the romance in it but don’t sing it somewhere else.” He also revealed what the lines from the song meant, “mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga (If you cross me, I’ll shoot you).”

The actor, now 35, shared that Katrina has learnt some phrases from his mother-tongue. He said “Ask her ‘Ki haal chaal’? (How are you?) You will get, ‘Vadhiya hai’ (I’m fine)”.

The duo are one of the most talked-about and beloved couples of Bollywood and Kaushal has previously talked about the understanding between them as partners, saying, “I think we connect on a human level more than anything else. Emotions are universal, so when you find that person when you feel that you can genuinely be your true self, then nothing else matters.”

Meanwhile, Kaushal’s new rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is now in cinemas and he will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, a movie about India’s first Field Marshal.