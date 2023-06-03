Paul Walker was a good soul, remembers Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster remembered her late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker who died in a road accident at age 40 in 2013.



“I’m always thinking about him,” said Brewster in a new interview with US Weekly.

The actress stated, “His death was so impactful.”

“Because people understood on a very primal cellular level what a wonderful good soul he was,” stated the 43-year-old.

Reflecting on her relationship with late Walker’s daughter Meadow, Brewster revealed, “Her cameo (in Fast X) is a small reflection of what part Meadow is in all of our lives.”

Gushing about Meadow, Brewster added, “She has a lot of traits that are very similar to Paul.”

“I’m very, very proud of her,” she concluded.

This is not the first Brewster remembered about late Walker during her interviews.

Back in 2021, speaking to PEOPLE, the actress explained how she dealt with the pain surrounding Walker's loss of life.

“I think when someone passes away that has a huge impact on your life and has had a huge impact, frankly, on so many people's lives,” she remarked.

“It’s unimaginable that that person’s not with us anymore.”