Vicky Kaushal reveals Sara Ali Khan scolded mom for spending ₹1600 on towel

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal star as leads in Laxman Utekar 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

During a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma show, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he overheard Sara Ali Khan scolding her mother, Amrita Singh, for purchasing a towel worth 1600 rupees.

The episode featuring the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-stars has not yet aired, but a teaser was released by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Saturday.

In the hilarious clip, Kaushal was seen spilling the beans on Sara’s stingy attitude. He said, "Ek din dekha hai ki yeh Amrita ma'am ko daant rahi hai. Maine pucha ki, 'Yaar kya hogaya?' Kehti hai, 'Mummy ko akal hi nahi hai. ₹1600 ka towel le aayi hai'. Aur mummy ko jhaad rahi hai apne (the other day I saw her scolding Amrita ma'am. I asked, 'What happened'? She said, 'Mummy is not smart. She bought towel worth ₹1600'. And she kept scolding her mother)."

To this revelation, Sara quipped, "Aare vanity van mein mukft ki towel 2-3 tangke yeh log rakhte hai yeh roz. Unme se ek use karlo. ₹1600 ka towel kaun kharidtta hai (They keep free 2-3 towels in vanity van every day. She can use those. Who buys towel worth ₹1600)?"

To this, host Kapil Sharma remarked, "Mujhe toh aesa lagta hai pack up k baad yeh dinner bhi set pe karke jaati hogi (I think after pack up she has her dinner on set too).

Kaushal and Sara star as leads in the new romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which has grossed ₹5.49 crore in a single day.