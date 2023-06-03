Vicky Kaushal dedicates heartfelt song from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is now in theatres

After Katrina Kaif sang praises of Vicky Kaushal’s new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, loving husband Kaushal returned the praise by dedicating a heart touching song to her.

As Zara Hatke Zara Bachke premiered on Friday, Katrina took to Instagram to announce the release of the film. She wrote, "In cinemas now (white heart emojis). Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart (white heart emoji)."

Kaushal responded to the praise by dedicating the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his new film to his wife. He shared a line from the track, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye (I don't need anything else if you are there) (kissing face and red heart emojis)."

Katrina has previously gushed over her husband in Instagram posts several times. Last month, on the birthday of the Uri: The Surgical Strike alum, she took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish. She wrote, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love) ….Happiest birthday my (white heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in theatres now. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him and revolves around the story of a middle-class couple that decides to get a divorce.

The 35-year-old also has Sam Bahadur in his pipeline. The film is a biopic of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. And will bow in theatres on December 1, 2023.