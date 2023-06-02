WhatsApp working on 'redesigned settings' feature

This photograph taken on March 23, 2022, shows logo of the mobile messaging and call service instant messaging software Whatsapp displayed on a tablet in Lille, northern France. — AFP

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, announced on Friday that it was working on a new update for its users which will make the experience better and smoother.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is working on releasing a revamped settings page in a future update for the Android and iOS versions.

— WaBetaInfo

The new feature, called "redesigned settings" is currently under development and not yet available for beta testers.



This new feature will provide users with the opportunity to explore and enhance their user experience when they check the app settings.



The settings page of the app will be completely redesigned. The settings tab will be replaced with a tab featuring our profile photo. "There will also be three new shortcuts that will allow us to quickly navigate to our privacy settings, contact list, and our profile," said the WhatsApp watcher.

Moreover, users will be able to view and share their personal QR code via a shortcut. This update will become more important in the coming days.

This new feature shows that WhatsApp is committed to redesigning the app entirely. It is first starting with the minute details in the app as previously, there have been minor improvements in the interface.

There have been changes in the translucent effect for the tab bar and different sections of the app have been given a new style. In addition, more changes might be seen in the coming months.