Salman Khan eagerly awaits scripts from lead directors after wrapping up 'Tiger 3'

Salman khan has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Tiger 3'

After completing the shoot for his Diwali 2023 release Tiger 3, action star Salman Khan recently revealed that he is actively seeking the perfect script before embarking on his next project, Tiger Vs Pathaan, in February of next year.

A source close to the actor has disclosed that Salman is interested in working on No Entry 2, although there are certain issues with the film that need to be addressed. Salman has reportedly assembled a team to tackle these issues and ensure that the project can move forward smoothly.

The insider added that Khan is in constant correspondence with some directors regarding his next project.

"Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan are in constant touch with Salman over their action film set against the backdrop of the Indian Army."

The source also revealed that filmmakers Sooraj Barjatya and Sajid Nadiadwala are both developing scripts for Salman.

"While Sooraj’s is the story of a married couple set against the backdrop of nuclear families, Sajid’s film is Kick 2. If Karan doesn’t materialize, Salman is hopeful on Sooraj to be ready with his subject by August, as he is willing to bring this epic tale of families during the Diwali 2024 weekend,"

"The dates are open at the moment, and it’s about which of the three subjects get greenlit. Salman has his shooting diary vacant till February/March next year as that’s when the biggest Indian film – Tiger vs Pathaan – goes on floors. If nothing materializes, it’s going to be TvP next for Salman," the source concluded.