MS Dhoni undergoes successful knee surgery, eyes return for next IPL season

MS Dhoni had a brace strapped on his knee as he did a lap of the Chepauk • BCCI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a successful left knee surgery in Mumbai after leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title.

Dhoni had been playing with heavy strapping on his left knee throughout the IPL season and had consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala for the surgery. The surgery, described as "arthroscopic repair," was performed at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

A source close to the CSK management revealed that Dhoni was doing fine and would be discharged in a day or two. He would then undergo an extensive rehabilitation period before returning to the game. The source also expressed optimism that Dhoni would have enough time to recover and play in the next IPL season.

Dhoni's knee injury had affected his batting performance, as he often came in as low as No. 8 and appeared less agile while running between the wickets. However, his leadership and wicket-keeping skills remained intact throughout the tournament.

After the IPL final, Dhoni had hinted at the possibility of retirement but expressed his desire to play one more season for the CSK fans if his body allowed it. He acknowledged the overwhelming love and support he had received from the CSK fans and felt it would be a gift for them if he could play another season.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had earlier stated that Dhoni's decision to continue playing would be completely up to him. He emphasised that the team had not entertained thoughts of Dhoni retiring or relinquishing his captaincy.

With the surgery now successfully completed, Dhoni has returned to his hometown of Ranchi to rest before starting his rehabilitation. The CSK management and fans will eagerly await his recovery and hope to see him back on the field for the next IPL season.

Dhoni's determination to continue playing despite his injury reflects his commitment to the sport and the love he has for his fans. As one of India's most iconic cricketers, his contributions to the game and his leadership skills have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. The anticipation of witnessing Dhoni's return to the IPL adds excitement and anticipation for fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.