Vicky Kaushal to gain weight for role in ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

After casting Vicky Kaushal as the lead in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, director Laxman Utekar has chosen Kaushal once again to portray the protagonist in an upcoming biopic named Chhatrapati Sambhaji. He has also revealed that the actor will have to increase his weight for the new role.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director revealed that he cast Kaushal due to his physique and personality being suitable for the role.

He said, “First of all, Vicky is a very good performer as we all know. You can see it in any of his films. At the same time, he is an amazing person.”

“Secondly, when the script was ready, we wanted an actor whose personality matches with Sambhaji Maharaj. That personality and that physicality only Vicky has from the younger lot of actors. So I thought he would be a perfect casting for Sambhaji Maharaj,” he explained.

Utekar further disclosed the prep the actor s doing for the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, “Vicky’s training is going on because he has to gain weight, and go beyond 100 kgs.

As per the director, the Raazi actor is also training for the skills the Chhatrapati is going to put on display, “He is undergoing training for horse riding and sword fighting. So all the training is going on. Rest of the casting and location hunting is also underway,”

Meanwhile, Utekar and Kaushal are currently promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which will release on June 2.