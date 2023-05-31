Laxman Utekar reveals why he cast Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ director says he wrote the story with Vicky Kaushal in mind.

Laxman Utekar, the director of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has disclosed the reason behind selecting Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan for the film's lead roles.

During his interview with Pinkvilla, he discussed his decision to cast Vicky Kaushal as a character from a middle-class background.

“During the writing stage itself, I was sure that I wanted to do this film with Vicky Kaushal. The reason is that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a middle-class family drama, and I wanted somebody who understands their values, the value of a small town, and Vicky, besides being a star, also belongs to a middle-class family so he understands it.

He further added, “What happens is that sometimes in a film the character doesn’t look from that world, and then things start to look a bit off. But in our trailer, you must have seen that in terms of the costumes and the language, Vicky looks like he is a part of that world,”

The director then shared insight on casting Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, “I knew Sara, and the person that she is in real life - a little bubbly, little stubborn, mischievous - this character is also very similar.”

“So when I met her I felt that if she played Saumya, then it would be easy for her to translate that behavior into the character. We did some workshops, and both of them easily merged into their characters and that world.”

The family drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will bow in theatres on June 2, 2023.