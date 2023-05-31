Nasa to hold first public meeting on UFOs ahead of key report

Nasa logos are seen in the conference room of the Astronaut Crew Quarters (ACQ) at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 14, 2022. — AFP

Nasa's UFO panel will meet today (Wednesday) to hold final deliberations before the agency’s independent study team publishes findings of its UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) probe available this summer, the space research body said.

Since September of last year, an independent task team established by the space agency has been investigating strange objects in our skies and waters.

"One of Nasa's astrobiologists will break down relevant observations of anomalies beyond Earth's atmosphere as part of tomorrow's panel discussion of the space agency's scientific perspective on UAPs," the Daily Mail reported.

Nasa's independent study team formed nearly a year ago in June 2022, has been mandated to investigate UAPs to broaden the search for the truth about UFOs, the report said.

Harvard physicist Avi Loeb, founder of the extraterrestrial-hunting, UAP-studying Galileo Project, said: "The charter of this committee was to recommend to Nasa whether research is warranted on this subject."

"They were not supposed to do any research. They were not supposed to conduct a new scientific study into the question, but just listen to witnesses that tell them what was reported in the past."

Previously, Nasa stated that they have no evidence of extraterrestrial origin or alien life, making it difficult to draw scientific conclusions from their UFO study.

"While their group is scheduled to publish the full results of their nine-month UFO study this July, tomorrow's public hearing is shaping up to look more like a sprawling interagency task force," the report said.

UFO reports will be delivered by both the head of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), physicist Sean Kirkpatrick, and an advisor to the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Surveillance Services Office, Mike Freie.

Loeb also said that the Galileo Project has raised $5 million for its UAP investigation efforts.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics launched its own task force.

The study group, known as the AIAA's Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena Community of Interest, will be co-chaired by Ryan Graves and Ravi Kopparapu, advocating for UAP research.

"I was not consulted by the study team," Kopparapu said, but added," I am looking forward to hearing from the team tomorrow."