Aamir Khan finally breaks silence on new look

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which did not perform well at the box office

Amir Khan opened up about his new look at the trailer launch of Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, saying that he’s only sporting long hair as he doesn’t feel like having a haircut these days.

Aamir attended the trailer launch with Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, and other team members of Carry On Jatta 3. During the launch, the press asked him if the long hair and mustache look is for an upcoming movie role.

Aamir replied, “Dekhiye aaj to hume sirf Carry On Jatta ki baat karni chahiye. Aap log curious hogaye to main jaldi se jawaab de deta hu. Is waqt maine koi film sign nahi ki hai, is waqt main family ke sath waqt guzarna chah raha hu aur usi me mujhe acha lag raha hai. Jab main emotionally ready rahunga film ke liye tab main karunga (Today we are here to talk only about Carry On Jatta 3 but as you are curious I will answer. I have not signed any movies recently. I am spending time with my family. I will do a film when I feel emotionally ready…)."

Not satisfied by the answer the Rang De Basanti actor gave, another reporter pressed him about the look. The actor said that it’s “not a look,” adding that his hair and mustache are only overgrown as he doesn’t feel like cutting them these days.

Meanwhile, Aamir danced to the beats of the dhol at the trailer launch as he looked dapper in a dark brown short kurta and dark blue pants.