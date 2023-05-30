Kiara Advani returns to work in style, driving a swanky Mercedes Maybach

Kiara has recently returned from a vacation in Japan with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, a popular Bollywood actress, was recently seen arriving at a dubbing studio in Mumbai in a fashionable and elegant black Mercedes Maybach.

As she stepped out of the car and headed inside, the paparazzi promptly captured her on camera, to which she responded with a wave and a smile.

The actress looked stunning in a white tank top and a printed co-ord set with an oversized shirt and matching loose-fitted pants. She tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of chic to her comfy outfit.

Kiara is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood with a massive following on social media. Her fans eagerly wait for her updates, and she recently returned from a vacation in Japan with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

After her vacation, the Kabir Singh alum resumed work, and will next be seen in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is set to release in theatres on June 29, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Kiara's performance on the big screen.