Tina Turner funeral to be attended by close family, friends: 'Not a big family occasion'

Tina Turner's funeral will be a very intimate affair with just her friends and close family members.
Former personal assistant of the Proud Mary hitmaker revealed that the late legendary singer did not want a “big public funeral.”
Speaking to The Mirror, Eddy Hampton “Armani,” who worked with the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll for more than 20 years, said, “She did not want a big public funeral.”
He went on to reveal that fans of Tina can expect some kind of a “memorial concert” for her as there won’t be a public funeral.
“She wanted to be cremated and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later,” she added.
Eddy continued: “It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland, and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion.”
Tina, whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, passed away “peacefully” at her home following a prolong illness last week.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said while announcing her death.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.
However, the studio's head honcho hinted the series could continue sans Harrison Ford
But, on-camera, Javier Bardem remained natural at 'The Little Mermiad'
'The White Lotus' season 3 location is Thailand
Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello broke up with each other in 2021
King Charles Coronation did not get approval of A-lister singers
Roger Waters was accused of antisemitism in a recent concert