Bella Thorne announces engagement to boyfriend Mark Emms

Bella Thorne has recently shared the delightful news of her engagement to Mark Emms, a renowned film and television producer, exclusively in an interview with Vogue.



Emms beautifully popped the question to Thorne on May 13, in the comfort of their California home, where he presented her with an exquisite emerald-cut diamond ring, boasting an impressive weight of over 10 carats. To honor this special milestone, the couple joyously celebrated their love and union surrounded by their loved ones.

Although the engagement is still fresh, the actress has already begun planning her wedding. She envisions a countryside ceremony in the United Kingdom, Emms' home country. Thorne has expressed her desire for multiple wedding dresses, stating, "Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" She expressed her love for Dior and vintage Schiaparelli and hopes to wear their designs on her special day.



Thorne and Emms started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza. Thorne described it as love at first sight as the sun rose.

The couple made their relationship public on Instagram in February, when Thorne posted a photo imitating the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp with Emms. In the caption, she humorously claimed him as her own and shared her affection for him.

The post included several pictures of the couple, showcasing their deep affection for each other, including a photo taken at an NFL Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas.

This engagement marks Thorne's second, coming a year after her split with former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. Thorne and Mascolo had been engaged since March 2021, following a year of dating. Their separation was amicable, attributed to conflicting schedules and prolonged periods of time apart, according to a source close to the couple.