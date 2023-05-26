WhatsApp to bring new feature for 'modern look'

The picture shows the logo of WhatsApp. — Unsplash

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp, continues to modernise and make the user interface better with its new updates and features and is once again working on a new update.

According to WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned app is once again working on bringing a new update.

It is developing a translucent effect on the tab bar. It will be available in a future update of the app.

The feature, known as the translucent effect, is under development and not yet available to beta testers.



Previously, it was reported that WhatsApp plans on bringing a different design where several sections appear with rounded corners and small margins around the edges.

However, the app is also bringing a change to its interface — the translucent effect. This new update will give the application a "modern look" which would be pleasing to the eye.

WhatsApp previously decided to remove the translucent effect, however, this time it is working on the tab bar which would definitely look more elegant.