Nottinghamshire Outlaws hopeful of winning trophy after Shaheen Afridi's inclusion

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi's arrival for UK’s Vitality Blast has brought Christmas early for the Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

The left-arm pacer will make his debut today against Derbyshire Falcons at Nottinghamshire's home ground Trent Bridge.

Notts coach Peter Moores and captain Steven Mullaney are extremely excited to have the left-arm pacer in their squad. Speaking to Geo News the duo said that Shaheen Afridi leading the pace attack of Outlaws will attract more spectators in the stadium.

“It’s a name I’m sure a lot of people from Nottingham and surrounding areas know very well. So, it will definitely help more people come here he’s worth watching there’s no doubt that he’s an exciting cricketer to watch,” said Moores.

The coach even termed Afridi’s arrival at Trent Bridge like Christmas came early.

“We’ve got one of the world’s best bowlers who comes across such a humble man. We are really excited for what’s coming up in fact we have been excited for a long time. Ever since he’s come, the Sun’s shown for the first time so we are looking at that as a good sign,” said Moores.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws captain Steven Mullaney is also hopeful that Shaheen’s presence in the squad will help the team win their third title.

“With Shaheen’s performance we can get through the group stage and obviously go all the way and have a chance of winning the title,” said Mullaney.

“When the news broke that we have signed him there was huge positive feedback on social media. But speaking to players who’ve played with him and against him. I spoke to Colin Munro and he’s texted me and said this is the signing of the summer,” revealed the skipper.

Outlaws are currently having some injury scares, but Mullaney is confident that he still has enough good players in the squad to win the tournament. Shaheen’s experience of leading Lahore Qalandars to victory twice in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can also be beneficial for the side.

“Obviously with Shaheen leading the attack, it’s going to be very exciting. There are some very good teams so we will have to play very well. He’s won two titles for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL so we know his leadership skills and it will help me as a captain. So really looking forward to having him by my side,” said the coach.

Notts coach Moores has previously served as head coach of the England men’s team and also of PSL franchise Karachi Kings in the 2022 edition.

Speaking about his stay with Karachi Kings Peter said that he enjoyed his time in Pakistan although due to some Covid restrictions in those times, his moment was quite restricted.

“It’s a shame that it was vivid so couldn’t got out to see more Pakistan, Karachi and Lahore really. But I love the passion in Pakistan cricket, the emotions the lads show when they greet each other before the start of the game and then do battle in the field. And by the time they come off the field they embrace and appreciate what the game is for,” said Moores.