Kim Kardashian, Khloe speak up about weight loss transformation on The Kardashians’ new season

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have recently opened up about their extreme weight loss transformations during the premiere episode of The Kardashians season three on Thursday.



In a clip, Scott Disick asked Kim and Khloe if they're on “break-up diets” after seeing their smaller frames at their gym.

“Break-up diets?” Kim exclaimed.

Earlier, Kim and Khloe were accused that they both were taking Hollywood’s fad weight-loss drug, Ozempic for weight loss.

Both sisters have rejected claims using any unnatural means and said that it’s because of diet and exercise.

Khloe has shut down allegations that she or any of her sisters have used the medication to lose weight.

She said, “Let's not discredit my years of working out.”

Giving insight into her routine, the reality star stated, “I get up 5 days a week at 6 am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”

Similarly, Kim was also criticised last year after she confessed to reduce 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The Skims founder revealed she “didn’t do anything unhealthy to achieve her target”.

Meanwhile, Kim likened her body transformation to that of Christian Bale’s weight loss for his supporting role in 2010 movie, The Fighter.

Lasty year, Kim appeared on TODAY and disclosed the experience taught her a lot about her lifestyle and health.

“I cut out sugar, junk food and fried foods from my diet,” mentioned the reality star.

Kim shared that she also wakes up daily and perform 5 am exercises with her fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara.