‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller depicts spine-chilling true events

Disney+ Hotstar's ‘School of Lies’ follows the true story of a young boy's disappearance

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled the trailer for its new mystery thriller, School of Lies, which is based on true and petrifying events.

Scheduled to launch on June 2nd, the thriller centers around the uncanny vanishing of Shakti, a school-aged child.

Here’s what the logline of the show says: “When a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school.”

The chilling trailer begins with the administration of Shakti’s school realising that the child has been absent for many days, as they begin to look for him, Nandita Mehra (Nimrat Kaur), a child counsellor, offers help with the children in order to solve the mystery of Shakti’s disappearance.

Discussing the mystery series, Kaur said, “With the shoot of School of Lies, I have learnt a lot about children and how they can surprise you at every step of the way. This unique series is inspired by real events that I have heard of, and brings an uncanny spin to it as it reveals what goes on behind the closed doors of a boarding school”.

School of Lies, a series from BBC Studios India, also casts Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha, and Aalekh Kapoor.