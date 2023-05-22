Chiyaan Vikram sets the record straight on Anurag Kashyap’s claim about Kennedy

Anurag wrote the lead role of Kennedy keeping Chiyaan in mind

Chiyaan Vikram, also known as Kennedy, took to Twitter on Monday to clarify that he did not receive any message from director Anurag Kashyap regarding starring in his movie Kennedy.

The star of Ponniyin Selvan has responded to recent claims made by director Anurag Kashyap that he never received a response when he contacted the star to offer him the lead role in the film Kennedy.

Chiyaan wrote:

"Dear @anuragkashyap72,

Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that.

As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name.

I wish you great times ahead.

Lots of love

Chiyaan Vikram

aka Kennedy."

At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Kennedy, Anurag had revealed that he had written the character of Kennedy keeping Chiyaan in mind, adding, "I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul”.

The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker ultimately chose Rahul Bhat to play the titular character of Kennedy. The film also stars Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal.