Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies by drug overdose, found dead in bathroom

Aditya was recently seen in Zee5's web series Poison

Popular actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput has passed away due to drug overdose on May 22. The Splitsvilla 9 fame was found dead in his apartment by his friend and rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

As per Etimes TV report, the Krantiveer actor lay dead in his Andheri apartment’s washroom when his friend found him. Following that, his friend and the watchman of the building rushed the actor to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The actor, who’s cause of death was reported to be drug overdose, had become a household name after his participation in season nine of the MTV India reality dating show Splitsvilla.

Aditya had an active social media presence and interacted with his fans frequently. His Instagram handle, where he last posted 5 days ago, is followed by 520K people. In his last post, the actor expressed how happy he was.

The 32-year-old had appeared in several other movies including Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Lovers. His TV projects include Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4. He was recently seen in Poison, a Zee5 crime-thriller web series.