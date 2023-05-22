Instagram back online following global outage

This picture shows the homepage for Instagram displayed on a smartphone. — Unsplash

Following a major global outage that lasted for a few hours on Sunday, Instagram is back online. Users of the social media app received errors as they tried to refresh their feed, The Verge reported.

Down Detector, an outage tracker, confirmed that initial reports of error were received by Instagram some minutes before 6pm (ET). The reports soon faced a drastic increase reaching 175,000 by 7:30pm.

According to the Down Detector map, the outages spread from all over the UK to some parts of Australia, where it was already Monday morning.

Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold, in an email to The Verge, said: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we’re sorry for any disruption this has caused.”

Meanwhile, other social media apps by Meta — Facebook, Whatsapp and Horizon World — were functioning without issues. Not too long ago, on March 9, local users faced similar problems with Instagram which were shortly resolved.

Instagram may be a video and photo-sharing app but many individuals and businesses highly depend on it for communication purposes.