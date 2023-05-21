Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about rumors of relationship with Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth met on the set of 'Maha Samudram'

Aditi Rao Hydari has finally responded to rumours of her relationship with actor Siddharth at a recent event the actress attended.

The Padmaavat actress was recently attending an event where she was asked about her rumoured relationship with Siddharth, to which she responded by blushing and doing a gesture that said, “my lips are sealed”. Aditi’s cute reaction to the question has only added fuel to the rumour, confirming it in a way.

Rumours of the two young actors’ relationship have been circulating since last year. The duo are reported to have been together ever since they starred together in the movie Maha Samudram.

The rumoured couple have also been very actively showering love on each other's social media posts, especially on special occasions such as birthdays.

The star couple also attended the reception of AR Rehman’s daughter and Mani Ratnam’s PS1 event in Chennai together.

The cute couple have also been spotted together at several lunch dates, salon visits and more.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s latest work accomplishments include the two series Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee, for both of which the actress received virtual applause from the audience. She has also bagged critical acclaim for the two projects. Her fans will next see her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.