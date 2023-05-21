Deepika Padukone reacts to Dwayne Johnson saying he ‘didn’t know what depression was’

Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with depression in 2015.

Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood icon who has been vocal about her own experiences with mental illness, recently posted on Instagram to share her reflections on Dwayne Johnson's confession about his battle with depression.

During a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson spoke candidly about his struggle with recurring bouts of depression. He also shared that when he first experienced depression, he was unaware that it was a mental illness.

Padukone has been open about her struggle with depression and admitted to being depressed in 2015. She has since been advocating to end the stigma around mental health issues and treatment.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a post by a media portal displaying Dwayne’s words from his interview with The Pivot podcast: “I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was.”

The Pathaan actress also added a link to the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which she runs with the aim of helping people battling mental illness.

Speaking to NDTV in 2015, she said, "If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it's something I have been through and something that I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system."

Padukone was last seen opposite King Khan in the action-thriller Pathaan and is now working on another action-thriller called Fighter. Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.