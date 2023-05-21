Leonardo DiCaprio starrer earns ‘biggest’ standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

The 3-hour-and-26-minute drama, directed by Martin Scorsese, received a 9-minute standing ovation, the biggest at the festival so far, according to Variety.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling book and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Despite the long run-time and the movie starting 45 minutes late, the crowd entranced by the show, erupted in applause springing to their feet for nine minutes.

While the Titanic star was previously spotted at the event for his 2019’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the veteran director, Scorsese returned to the festival for the first time since 1985’s After Hours.

According to the outlet, Killers of the Flower Moon was the most anticipated film of the festival and its hottest tickets, one of those moments where Hollywood sends it brightest talents to the South of France to celebrate the art of moviemaking.

At the red carpet, apart from DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese, Jesse Plemons walked alongside his wife Kirsten Dunst. Moreover, DiCaprio’s pal, Tobey McGuire came out in support.

Other celebrities who made an appearance included, Cate Blanchett, François Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek, director Michael Gracey, Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk and Riccardo Tisci, among others.