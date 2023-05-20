Meghan Markle Prince Harry's New York stunt fails to win trust and sympathy?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had been involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase, reportedly failed to keep a check on their security team.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's alleged new York stunt has seemingly exposed by some eye witnesses, according to a new report.

Meghan and Harry's security team reportedly 'caused absolute chaos by driving on wrong side of road' in New York.



The security team - protecting the California-based couple during their New York visit - reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road, a witness has claimed.

A photographer at the incident has claimed that the couple's security team caused "chaos" as they attempted to evade paparazzi.

"They were heading east on 57th Street and came to a stop at a red light at 8th Avenue," A witness has told GBN.

"It’s two lanes of traffic in each direction and they pulled out onto the opposite side of the road into oncoming traffic. But they got stuck in the middle of the road. It caused absolute chaos,"

"Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience," another photographer told ITV.

It comes after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents' "near catastrophic" car chase claim, which was also dismissed by their taxi driver on the evening.

British columnist Jan Moir also weighed in on the couple's stunt as she told Daily Mail: "What history needs is the truth, not the near truth.”

"What we need is the NYPD to launch an investigation, because the 18,000 police cameras that monitor nearly every godforsaken corner of New York City cannot tell a lie, nor allow tragic personal history to cloud their focus. Yet quite honestly, I feel like this is the Harry and Meghan story that has finally broken me. It is just never going to stop, is it?”

The expert went on: "The entire world is forever going to be punished for what they see as the fault lines in their lives; all of us caught in the psychodrama of their need for the kind of high-profile public acclaim that produces revenue, versus their demands for blanket privacy or else."