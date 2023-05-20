Hrithik Roshan writes a clever birthday wish for Jr NTR, hints at ‘War 2’

2019 action-thriller War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

On Saturday, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the birthday of Jr NTR in a witty manner. In his tweet, Roshan hinted at a potential sequel of the 2019 action-thriller War.

Adding some Telugu to the wish, Hrithik wrote, “Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield), my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet.”

He added, “Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama (Happy birthday my friend)!”

In April, a source told Pinkvilla that Jr NTR has joined the cast of War 2 as the antagonist and will face Hrithik Roshan in an action-packed bloody fight.

The source said, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure.”

“Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry."

However, no official announcement of the RRR superstar’s casting has been made by Yash Raj Films.

Fans of Jr NTR can see him next in the Koratala Siva directorial named Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor in lead roles.