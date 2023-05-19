Amber Heard beams after Johnny Depp successfully launches film at Cannes

After his controversial invitation to the event, he received a seven-minute standing ovation

Controversial actress Amber Heard was seen out and about in her new resident city, Madrid after Johnny Depp premiered his film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. After his controversial invitation to the event, he received a seven-minute standing ovation.

The 37-year-old actress was seen in the Spanish city where she resides with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige as she chatted with her friends, looking joyful.

Her outing came after her ex-husband posed at the 76th rendition of the film festival to debut his new film Jeanne du Barry where he was welcomed as an industry veteran paired with a standing ovation.

After their long-running and highly publicized legal battle over a defamation case that Depp took up against his former spouse, it seems the actress is doing her best to move on. She was also seen posing for photos with fans as she chatted with them.

Depp on the other hand, who plays the role of King Louis XV, made his entrance to the event with the film’s director Maïwenn and signed autographs for his fans.